Prosecutors: Several more victims expected in ex-tribal police officer sex abuse case

The Brief Former White Mountain Apache police officer Karl Leslie faces a 15-count federal indictment for crimes including aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping. The defense states the government expects to add at least 10 more victims to the case, citing voluminous discovery materials. Leslie faces mandatory life in prison if convicted, with the trial currently scheduled for April 2027.



There are new details involving an ex-tribal police officer who is charged with sexual abuse and kidnapping. FOX 10 first reported on the indictment of Karl Leslie back in January. Now the government is revealing more about the severity of the case.

The backstory:

Karl Leslie is a former White Mountain Apache police officer whose name is well known on the reservation. Last December, he was charged in a 15-count indictment that includes aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping and sexual abuse through fear and coercion. Federal prosecutors say it all happened while he was on-duty.

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"My message to those victims or to those who know of other victims; please come forward and report your information to the FBI."

That was FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke on Jan. 7, 2026, in an interview with FOX 10 following the indictment of Karl Leslie. At the time, the feds accused the former White Mountain Apache officer of sexually abusing three victims between 2020 and 2023. The FBI says Leslie raped and kidnapped two of the victims, including a minor, and had sex with the third victim by threatening her.

Dig deeper:

Now in a recently filed motion to continue the trial, the defense says the government believes there will be at least 10 more victims added to a supervening indictment. More time is needed for both parties due to voluminous discovery that exceeds 25,000 documents and five terabytes of bodycam footage. Leslie is currently housed in segregation, and his defense says budget concerns have been raised as their expert has already exhausted his hours.

Karl Eugene Leslie (White Mountain Apache Police Department)

The filing also says there is the possibility of a settlement. If convicted, Leslie faces mandatory life in prison.

What's next:

The trial is currently scheduled for April 2027. A court hearing is set for October 16 to discuss rescheduling.