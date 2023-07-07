Expand / Collapse search
Pursuit in southern Arizona ends with 3 in custody; fentanyl found in car

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pursuit in southern Arizona, 3 in custody

MARANA, Ariz. - Three people have been taken into custody after a wild pursuit in southern Arizona.

The incident started when Pinal County sheriff's deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle near Interstate 10 and Picacho Peak.

Deputies say the driver, 20-year-old Kaisala Wan, refused to stop. An Arizona Dept. of Safety helicopter and Marana Police followed him until he pulled over and bailed out of the vehicle.

Wan and two passengers tried to run but were eventually all caught.

Deputies reportedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder inside the vehicle.

Wan was booked into jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and unlawful flight charges, but additional charges may be pending.