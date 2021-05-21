Rare albino deer spotted swimming in Lake Poygan in Wisconsin

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Rare albino deer spotted swimming in Lake Poygan in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Albino deer swimming in Lake Poygan (Credit: Andy Swinford via Storyful)

A deer duo, including a rare albino, swam across Lake Poygan in Winneconne, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 21. (Credit: Andy Swinford via Storyful)

WINNECONNE, Wis. - A deer duo, including a rare albino, swam across Lake Poygan in Winneconne, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 21.

Footage captured by Andy Swinford shows the two deer swimming across the lake. Swinford told Storyful both safely made it onto shore.

According to Protect the White Deer, the chances of a deer being born albino is estimated to be around 1 in 20,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Leon's Custard adds Blue Moon; 1st new flavor in 30 years

The Milwaukee staple will have Blue Moon available as the Friday flavor of the day in pints and half gallons.