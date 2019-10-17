Rare crocodile snapped up outside Englewood home

article

The sharp-toothed reptile spotted snapping outside of an Englewood home Wednesday turned out to be a rare American crocodile.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says an Animal Resources officer trapped the croc, which was about 6 feet long, and turned it over to Florida Fish & Wildlife for relocation. The sheriff's office shared a tweet showing Officer Scott Meyer with the reptile, noting that no one was hurt.

Alligators of all sizes are a common sight in Florida, but the American crocodile is not. They are more shy and reclusive, typically found only in brackish or saltwater areas of South Florida. They have a more narrow snout than their alligator cousins.

The American crocodile is protected as a “threatened” species by the Federal Endangered Species Act.

