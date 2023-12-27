Rare stuffed animal going up for auction in Glendale

They say treasure is in the eye of the beholder, and this treasure just happens to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

"This could go for $10,000, $20,000, $30,000, $40,000… really anybody's guess," Neil Redmond said.

EJ's Auction and Appraisal in Glendale got its hands on a rare 1927 Steiff Begging Bonzo dog – a popular cartoon character created by British artist George Studdy.

Redmond, a senior appraiser at EJ's Auction & Appraisal, was in awe.

"This little guy is probably something that caught me by surprise," he said. "I really never thought I would see one."

The goofy-looking dog is just 10 and a half inches long, and velvet, with a swivel head. Only 115 of them were ever made.

"Those 115 went off to who knows where, coming up to auctions periodically around the world from anywhere to $20,000 to $40,000 when they come up to sale," said Redmond.

Originally bought by someone at a flea market, the stuffed animal is now the star of EJ's annual New Year online auction this Saturday. The current bid is already over $4,000.

So a reminder for the next time you're cleaning out the house…

"Have somebody come and take a look at it before you throw it in the trash," said Redmond. "Once it's gone, it's gone forever."

Because your trash could just be someone's expensive treasure.

