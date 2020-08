Reaction to fatal shootings in Kenosha amid 3rd night of protests

Reaction to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another amid protests in Kenosha is generating a flood of reaction. Below is a look at the statements received by FOX6 News in the hours since the gunfire.

Gov. Tony Evers

“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha. We as a state are mourning this tragedy. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our condolences to these individuals, their families, and the Kenosha community.

"I want to be very clear: we should not tolerate violence against any person. I’m grateful there has already been swift action to arrest one person involved. The individual or individuals whose actions resulted in this tragic loss of life must be held accountable.

"A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again. I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement, and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.

"We must turn from violence and remember that any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for us all. We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice. We must work to find strength in each other and our communities to rebuild and move our state forward, together.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

“It is heartbreaking that the violence in Kenosha has now escalated to include the loss of human life. Although it will not guarantee peace, Governor Evers should reconsider his refusal to accept President Trump’s offer to send more personnel to restore order.

“It is now three days since Jacob Blake was shot. I have repeatedly urged peace, and I renew that call today. Anarchy and chaos will not advance justice, and must be stopped.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)

“The vandalism, armed militia, gun violence and fatal shootings in Kenosha are not advancing the cause of racial justice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Elected officials at the state and federal level must answer the call of peaceful protests and take action to bring about the change we need.

“I support Governor Evers’ approach to providing more National Guard support for local law enforcement to help provide safety for the community and I stand with the courage, grace and wisdom of Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, in her call for healing and peace. She has shown us the way forward. Systemic racism has plagued our state and country for far too long and we all need to work together in a united way to confront it by moving racial justice forward in Wisconsin and America.”

National Urban League and Wisconsin Urban League Affiliates

“The brutal and senseless murder of two protestors and the shooting of a third Tuesday night in Kenosha, is abhorrent to the rule of law in our great state and should outrage and sadden every Wisconsinite. We ask all to join us in prayers for those who were murdered and injured and for continued prayers for Jacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha police, who may be paralyzed for life.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kenosha police during the peaceful protests prior to curfew. We demand that the Kenosha police continue to take appropriate measures to make sure that those who protest in Kenosha are safe from the actions of rogue individuals – reportedly from so-called “militias” – who are infiltrating the peaceful protests. We are also calling for peaceful protests and for all protests to end by the curfew imposed by Kenosha police.

“Let’s not let these violent ‘militias’ hijack our pursuit of justice. Last night shows the threat of these “militias” is a clear and present danger to those who protest. We are jointly calling for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to investigate these groups and to take appropriate legal action to prevent the senseless murders of more Wisconsin citizens.

“We also call on the Wisconsin Legislature, when it meets August 31 to consider a police reform bill, to pass legislation outlawing these “militias” and imposing legal penalties on those who continue to belong to these groups.

“Join us in praying for Wisconsin, for those killed and injured, and for those who protect and serve those exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and seek justice.”

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee)

“I woke up this morning sick to my stomach, and angry that more life has been lost and injuries sustained while Republicans sit idle. This is what it looks like when my Republican colleagues fail to do their job, and when they choose politics over people’s lives by refusing to enact legislation that is readily available simply because it was written by ‘liberals.’

“Our cities are on fire because of the systemic racism built into the very systems that are supposed to preserve and protect us. Yet, when these sinful misdeeds are inflicted upon Black and brown communities, my Republican colleagues blatantly look the other way. People of color are asked to ‘exhale’ or ‘wait for an investigation’ or participate in an empty task force where those in control of the Legislature will choose to ignore the recommendations.

“Jacob Blake is paralyzed from seven gunshot wounds to the back, and those officers sworn to serve and protect were heard on video thanking the very militia who might be responsible for shooting three people last night, two of which are deceased.

“The question for us, Wisconsin, is when are we going to make Republicans do their jobs, or do we continue to sit idly by and watch this state burn to the (expletive) ground?”

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc)

“Since the start of the riots sparked by the George Floyd incident earlier this summer, I have been hard at work, speaking with community members, law enforcement, and fellow legislators to begin healing the fractures and rebuilding public trust.

“Such an intense summer of racial division and riotous violence requires prudence and steady discernment on how to proceed from every side. Sadly, that is not what we have been receiving from Wisconsin’s executive branch. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes have condemned law enforcement involved in Sunday’s tragic incident involving Jacob Blake while fully admitting they do not yet have all of the facts.

“Due to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes’ fueling of hatred and woeful inaction, the City of Kenosha looks like a war zone. Tuesday night, August 25th, three citizens were shot in the streets, two of whom ultimately lost their lives. This is wholly unacceptable treatment of this serious issue. Even Jacob Blake’s own family has called for peace since Day 1 of this incident, something sadly missing from Wisconsin’s executive branch.

“As a result of this anarchy, violence, and destruction, I call on Gov. Evers to immediately do the following: 1) Honor Kenosha’s request by providing the 1,500 troop reinforcements they have requested to restore order in the community; 2) Contact the president and accept the federal assistance offered on Tuesday, August 25th; 3) Use some of the remaining federal CARES Act dollars to purchase police body cameras, thereby restoring some safety to a community where people are putting them at undue risk of contracting COVID-19 with their rioting.

“Going forward, I would further urge the executive branch along with legislators to have a wider, more productive conversation on addressing racial fractures rather than politicizing policing and insisting on only one approach. I have volunteered to serve on an Assembly task force addressing such issues formed by Speaker Vos. Wisconsin deserves a peaceable, unifying approach rather than the continued violence and destruction.”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

“We woke up this morning to the heartbreaking news of more tragedy in Kenosha. Online videos show a young man firing his gun into a crowd of protesters, killing two and injuring one. We mourn their senseless deaths, and send our prayers to their families.

“This is Trump’s America. Last night’s violence is the inevitable result of President Trump’s racist, disturbing rhetoric that has defined his time in office. Yesterday, an emboldened Kenosha militia issued a call to “take up arms.” Last night, an out-of-state gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, did exactly that. Two human beings now lay dead.

Trump and his allies have fear-mongered andstoked hate against those standing in opposition to racism and injustice, and conflated peaceful protests with rioters. Trump egged on armed right-wing militias through calls to “liberate” states during stay-at-home orders; Trump’s Republican National Convention has speakers spreading conspiracy theories about the destruction of the suburbs; and here in Wisconsin, Republicans like Robin Vos blame Gov. Evers for protesters’ deaths while ignoring the rise of far-right hate. This is irresponsible rhetoric that has consequences.

“We can’t let Trump and his allies further divide our nation and pit us against one another. We can’t let more blood be shed. Trump depends on a broken America to win re-election in November and continue his chaotic rule, and our nation simply can’t survive another four years of his hate and vitriol.”

Tiffany Belcher, a volunteer with the Wisconsin chapter of Moms Demand Action

“We’re grieving with the families of those who were shot and with the entire Kenosha community,” said Tiffany D. Belcher, a volunteer with the Wisconsin chapter of Moms Demand Action. “While details are still emerging, we know armed vigilantes at protests only increase tensions and are more likely to incite violence. During this national reckoning with violence by police and the white supremacy that fuels it, protesters and the freedom to assemble must be protected at all costs.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) - in letter to Gov. Evers

"Two people are dead. Another was shot. This violence could have been prevented.



"Last night, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors asked for an additional 1,500 National Guard members for Kenosha tonight. I second that request and implore you to fulfill it. Without massive resources, violence will only escalate.

To the extent the Wisconsin National Guard is unable to fulfill the request of 1,500 additional troops tonight, I beg you to reconsider and accept President Trump’s offer of additional troops.

"If your spokesperson’s statement about your refusal of federal assistance is accurate, it is disgusting and insulting. Asking for resources for COVID, but refusing assistance for Kenosha is unconscionable and a slap in the face to every resident of Kenosha. When your house is on fire, you do not refuse your neighbor’s hose to help douse the flames because you are also hungry.

"Two people are dead tonight in Kenosha because of Wisconsin’s inability to control the riots. That is more than have died of COVID in Kenosha County in 2 weeks. The economic damage of these riots greatly exceeds the economic damage of the last 5 months. Prioritizing COVID assistance over security assistance is the definition of misplaced priorities.

"Wisconsin’s fourth largest city is in crisis. Its very existence is in danger. We cannot let it devolve into Portland, Seattle, or Minneapolis. Please leave the mansion- see the devastation for yourself. Please provide 1,500 additional National Guard troops tonight.

"If you are unable, please accept the President’s offer. I assure you, it was made in good faith by people who care about Kenosha. "

Joint statement by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R) and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

“It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing – for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”

Wisconsin Conservation Voters

"Wisconsin Conservative Voters calls on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to convene the legislature to take up policies that begin to address the public health crisis of systemic racism and police brutality.

"The shooting of Jacob Blake, unfortunately, is this system working as designed. It is not an anomaly or an exception. We see the manifestations of systemic racism in police violence, but also in the disproportionate suffering in communities of color due to environmental degradation and climate change. Over the past two years, legislative leaders have brushed off other public health problems – like clean drinking water – with task forces and empty promises. Their inaction is leading to lives lost.

"It is time they stop treating this life-or-death issue as something that can be put off or “studied” without any meaningful action. Communities of color in Wisconsin have been clear about what needs to be done. Our state leaders need to listen and act.

"We encourage everyone to speak out about systemic racism and urge Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to come to the table and take their first steps on that difficult path, so that Wisconsin can begin to progress toward a more equitable, safer, and healthier future."

