'Ready to vote': House vote set for Wednesday could end longest shutdown

The Brief The House is set to vote Wednesday on the Senate-passed deal to reopen the government, which could end the shutdown by Thursday. The funding deal would extend government funding through Jan. 30 but does not include an extension of health care subsidies. Arizona House Democrats plan to vote against the deal, citing the lack of health care affordability measures.



Hundreds of representatives are preparing to return to Washington on Nov. 12 to vote to reopen the government.

This comes after the Senate passed a deal over the weekend. That bill must now go before the House.

Big picture view:

Arizona Democrats don’t like this deal—some confirming Nov. 11 they will vote against it. But most Republicans are expected to support the deal, and if all 219 vote in favor, this shutdown could be over by Nov. 13.

"Some people are coming in tomorrow, some people are coming in tonight. A lot of people driving in to ensure they get there on time," said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert. "We’ll all be there with bells on ready to vote."

Hundreds of Congress members are descending on D.C., told by Speaker Mike Johnson to be in place and ready to vote to reopen the government by Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Local perspective:

"No, I’m not going to vote for it," said Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Tucson.

Johnson’s first order of business is to swear in Tucson’s Adelita Grijalva, who has now waited 49 days. She and most House Democrats will be voting against the Senate’s funding plan, which extends government funding through Jan. 30, funds SNAP benefits through FY 26, reverses Trump’s federal worker layoffs, does not extend health care subsidies, and guarantees future Senate vote on subsidies.

"It really does nothing at all to help the American people with making healthcare more affordable," Grijalva said. "We have people right now in southern Arizona that received a bill—their premiums are going not double, triple. So when you look at the consequences of us doing nothing, we’re going to put people into debt, medical debt, and they’re going to choose not to take a healthcare plan."

The other side:

Republicans argue the longest shutdown in history could have been avoided— SNAP benefits never had to lapse, and federal workers and air traffic controllers could have been paid.

"The Democrats were told, open up the government, we’ll negotiate with you. We’ll meet with you," Biggs said. "Did they get a better deal now? Or is that the exact same deal they were promised six weeks ago? By golly, it’s the same deal that they were promised six weeks ago. That’s why you have so many Democrats in the House that are absolutely apoplectic, saying, we got nothing for this."

What's next:

Rep. Biggs estimates the House will begin voting on the deal around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He said President Trump will be standing by.

As soon as the deal is sent to him, President Trump could sign it, and the government could be officially back open by midnight.