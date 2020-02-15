Recall Alert: Ceiling fan tied to 210 reports of fan blade breakage or ejection

article

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say a ceiling fan is being recalled due to an injury hazard.

According to a statement released on February 13, Fanim Industries is recalling its 48-inch Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fan, sold exclusively at Lowe's from May 2014 to January 2016.

Officials say the fan's blade holders can break, allowing the fan blade to be ejected from the fan, and posing an injury hazard to consumers. The company has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, with 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.

Officials with CPSC say the fans have a model number of LP8294LBN, and a UPC code of 840506599178. The model number can be found on the fan motor, as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remove control.

People with the fans are asked to stop using it immediately, and contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Fanim Industries

Toll Free: 1-888-434-3797 (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday)

E-mail: recall@fanimation.com