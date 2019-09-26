Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese

Cheeseheads will be packing the stands at Lambeau Field when the Packers take on the Eagles on FOX's Thursday Night Football. And it just so happens that cheese is also a favorite of Dr. BBQ. So he's grilling up a cheesy sandwich with tons of Philly flavor.

It's the perfect thing to cook up for tonight's matchup.

INGREDIENTS:

6 frozen sandwich steaks

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

4 tablespoons butter, softened

8 slices thick white bread

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 slices cheddar cheese

4 slices Havarti cheese

4 slices gouda cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the steaks and cook, breaking them up as they cook. Season with the granulated garlic and add the onion. Cook, mixing occasionally until the onion is soft. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Lightly butter one side of each of the slices of bread and place them in pairs with the buttered sides facing each other. Top an unbuttered slice of each of the sandwiches with a slice of Swiss and a slice of cheddar. Divide the meat evenly among the sandwiches, spreading it to the edges. Top with a slice of Havarti and a slice of gouda.

Wipe out the large skillet or use a clean one. Heat it over medium-low heat. Take the sandwiches apart and place the loaded slice in the skillet buttered side down. Top with the remaining slice of bread placing it buttered side up. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. Do this in two batches if necessary.

Cook the sandwiches for 3-5 minutes until the bottom is golden brown. Flip the sandwiches and cook another 3-5 minutes until the bottom is golden brown and the inside is warm and melted.

SERVES: 4