Recipe: Cinnamon Pull Aparts
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb of cinnamon roll dough or 2 (12 ounce) packages of refrigerated biscuit dough
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)
- ¼ cup raisins (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a large bread pan or double the recipe and use a 9 or 10-inch solid tube/Bundt cake pan.
- Mix white sugar and cinnamon in a plastic bag. Cut dough into small pieces and roll into balls. Toss dough in the cinnamon sugar mixture and then begin to fill pan. Continue until all biscuits are coated and place in pan. If using nuts or raisins, sprinkle them in with the dough as you go along.
- In a small pan, melt the butter and brown sugar over medium heat. Boil for 1 minute and then pour over dough.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 – 35 minutes or until done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes and then turn onto a plate.
- ENJOY!