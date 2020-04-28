Red Cross holds blood drive at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix

"I just miss baseball. I think we're all ready for sports to come back and uplift this community," former D-backs pitcher J.J. Putz said.

While baseball is still in limbo, COVID-19 continues to rock the nation.

And where there's a loyal baseball community, there's an even bigger community of support.

"People from all over the community are coming here with one common goal and that's to give blood and make a difference," Putz said.

While the need for blood donations remains critical, the Diamondbacks and American Red Cross step up to the plate and are teaming up to host a three-day blood drive at Chase Field.

"Having the ability to come to a large space like Chase Field allows us to spread out and with social distancing being such an important part of this process, we can see 160 people today -- very spread out -- which makes it much safer for everyone," said Colin Williams of The American Red Cross.

While practicing social distancing, volunteers will use the large space to take as many donations as possible from both fans and donors.

Advertisement

"D-backs, team players, everyone, they'll step up and help out. The fans too," Austin Alva said. They're in the same boat. They love this organization, they love this community and they want to do what they can to help."

American Red Cross

www.redcrossblood.org

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: