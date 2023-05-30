Red Mountain Fire burning along SR 87 near Ballentine Trailhead

A wildfire north of Fountain Hills deemed the Red Mountain Fire is burning along SR 87, known as Beeline Highway, near Ballentine Trailhead on Tuesday, May 30.

The fire has burned about 10 acres, Tonto National Forest said in a tweet.

SR 87 southbound is closed starting at milepost 211. Northbound lanes have reopened.

"This was a fire that started in the engine of a semi that spread to the median due to high winds in the area. We've closed down the northbound and southbound lanes. There are no injuries.

The brush fire is spreading rapidly," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

No more information is available.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Red Mountain Fire burning along SR 87. Photo from Ali Bath

Map of where the fire is burning: