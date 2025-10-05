Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva not yet sworn-in amid government shutdown

The Brief Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election for a House seat nearly two weeks ago, has not yet been sworn in as a member of Congress. The delay is officially due to the government shutdown, but critics suggest Speaker Mike Johnson may be trying to avoid a key vote, possibly on the Epstein files. The new representative-elect for District 7 will wait weeks to start work, as there is no clear date for when the House will return to session.



It's been nearly two weeks since Adelita Grijalva won the special election for a House seat representing Tucson and part of the West Valley, and she still has not been sworn in.

What we know:

The government remains shut down, and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson says until the Senate comes back with a budget, the House will not be in session. This means Grijalva will be waiting weeks to start working for the people of District 7.

"The reason the government is closed is because Schumer and 43 of his Democrat colleagues in the Senate have decided now to vote multiple times to keep the government closed," said Rep. Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House and Louisiana Republican. "We need them to turn the lights back on."

But while the House and Senate wrestle over numbers, newly-elected Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva has waited nearly two weeks to be sworn in.

This week, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark wrote the Speaker a letter, as she would be the final 218th vote needed.

"Any delay in swearing in Representative-elect Grijalva unnecessarily deprives her constituents of representation and calls into question if the motive behind the delay is to further avoid the release of the Epstein files."

What She's Saying:

Grijalva spoke about what could be behind the delay.

"I have no idea what's in those Epstein files. I have no idea," said Rep.-elect Grijalva. "But the lack of transparency, and shutting down Congress before to avoid a vote on those files, it just makes you wonder. And the timing is very suspicious."

Grijalva said she was first told the Speaker was waiting on official results from the election, which won't be made available until Oct. 14.

However, Grijalva pointed out Johnson recently swore in three other Representatives a day after their special elections. Two were sworn in during a pro-forma session, when no major legislation or votes are meant to take place.

"Whether we're in session or not, two other members elected in a special in April were sworn in on a pro-forma, which can happen at any time," said Grijalva. "Like if he calls me tomorrow, I can get on a plane and go."

Dig deeper:

Johnson canceled a pro-forma session on Tuesday without swearing her in and is now canceling session next week.

His office told Fox 10 this week: "The Speaker’s Office intends to schedule a swearing in for the Representative-elect when the House returns to session."

But there is no indication when that will be, and no word from the Speaker on when Grijalva will be sworn in.

"I have an office in D.C. with my name plate on it, and the doors are locked," Grijalva said. "And I can't even get into the building in a shutdown."