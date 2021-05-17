Report on government knowledge of UFOs to be turned over to Senate June 1

After decades of public denial, the U.S. government is now acknowledging the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or UFOs. The U.S. Senate has ordered the U.S. intelligence community head and the secretary of state to deliver a report on the topic by next month.

Since 2007, the U.S. government has been studying unidentified aerial phenomena behind the scenes, collecting videos of possible UFO sightings. The Pentagon admits what's depicted in the videos – captured by the U.S. military – is something they can't explain.

"When you see a video of something that can't be explained, it doesn't mean it's aliens. It just means something is going on in the sky that we can't identify," Mutual UFO Network Michigan Chapter State Director Bill Konkolesky said.

In 2015, the U.S. Navy captured video of UAP off the coast of Jacksonville. The video and others like it are now being studied by the UAP Task Force.

Photo of UFO captured by U.S. Navy pilot.

Just last month, a video of three pyramid-shaped UFOs gathered by the UAP Task Force was leaked to the public. According to the Pentagon, the video was captured by Navy officers aboard the USS Russell off the coast of California in 2019.

"The fact that this wasn't some sort of hoax and that this is actually a giant pyramid spinning around in the sky. That's amazing," Konkolesky said.

Konkolesky, with the Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to studying UFO sightings, has been researching the topic for decades. He says the upcoming report set to be turned over to the Senate next month is a major step forward for UFO research.

"It's possible that some things will be released now and some things will be released later to give people time to digest everything that is in this," Konkolesky said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who is part of the Intelligence Committee, ordered the report. In an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday night on CBS he said the U.S. should take UFOs seriously.

"I want to have a process to analyze the data," Rubio said. "Until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn't."

For Konkolesky, it's still hard to say just how much we could learn come next month.

"They have a lot to release and I think it's going to be more like a drip feed to the public than they are going to release everything at once," Konkolesky said.

The report could be released as early as June 1, but Konkolesky says there's a chance it could be delayed.