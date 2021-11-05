At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say

Hundreds of thousands of fans were looking forward to Houston's own Travis Scott and his third annual music festival Astroworld, but what started out as a night of excitement, soon became deadly.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it began with reports of several people injured at NRG stadium, where Astroworld festival kicked off day one of a two-day music event. During a press conference overnight, Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo said it was a tragic incident with at least eight people dead.

Preliminary information from Chief Sam Pena with the Houston Fire Department was that there were about 50,000 people in attendance, and at around 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to "compress" over the stage, causing panic and people started falling out. However, right now, it's unclear what caused the deaths of the eight people but once the medical examiner finishes their investigation.

"This was a tragic night," Fire Chief Pena said.

About 55 units were called out to respond to the incident, which was more than organizers anticipated, and became quickly apparent as more than 300 people were rushed to the hospital. HPD Chief Finner spoke shortly saying the investigation remains underway so he encouraged residents to avoid listening to any rumors until everything was complete.

"Nobody has all the answers tonight," Chief Finner said. "It's not fair to the producers [of the event] or to anyone else involved."

Early Friday afternoon, fans were seen trampling over one another after crossing the gates to try and enter the festival. Nearly 400 HPD officers were on-site and so were more than 200 security personnel, so Chief Finner confirms there was adequate law enforcement around to respond.

Still, as a result of the tragic incident, officials said Astroworld will not resume its festivities per initially scheduled on Saturday.

Additionally, authorities were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10-years-old.

Chief Pena also noted that families who have not heard from family members, who were at the festival may arrive at the Wyndham motel on Kirby, where officials will have personnel there to filter information to families of patients who were hospitalized.

No other information was provided, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.