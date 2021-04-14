Expand / Collapse search
Responders rescue German shepherd stuck under truck in Lufkin

By Cory Dinkel
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Responders rescue German shepherd stuck under truck in Lufkin

Firefighters, police officers, and animal control officers rescued a German shepherd that became stuck in the undercarriage of a truck Sunday. (Credit: Lufkin Police Department via Storyful)

LUFKIN, Texas - First responders in Lufkin, Texas have rescued a German Shepherd that became stuck in the undercarriage of a truck Sunday. 

Firefighters, police officers, and animal control officers combined efforts to rescue a dog stuck under his owner’s truck on April 11, police said.

Two-year-old German shepherd Booger "got scared during overnight storms" and climbed into the undercarriage," police reported.

The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning on April 10.

Large hail hits Llano County amid severe thunderstorm warning

Credit: John Bolgiano via Storyful

Booger’s owner, Roger Grimes, told police, "I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department, and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind."

The National Weather Service called on pet owners on April 11 to include pets in a "severe weather preparedness plan too!."

