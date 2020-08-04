Reward offered for info after dog found abandoned with mouth zip-tied shut in St. Paul

The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to a $5,000 reward after a malnourished dog was found abandoned and tied to a tree with its mouth zip-tied shut in St. Paul.

The reward would be awarded if authorities receive information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the treatment of the dog.

On July 30, a citizen reported finding the dog in a wooded area near 4th Street E and Clarence Street, according to the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. A St. Paul animal control officer responded and found the dog tied to the tree by his back leg. Since the dog's mouth was zip-tied, it couldn't chew through the rope or bark for help. The dog was underweight, covered in maggots, and the rope and zip-tie had both gone down to the bone.

St. Paul Animal Control believes the dog may have been abandoned there for up to two weeks.

The case is under investigation by St. Paul Animal Control. Anyone with information is asked to call (651)266-1100 or email molly.lunaris@ci.stpaul.mn.us.