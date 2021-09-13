Rhode Island woman dies from a possible heat-related illness after Scottsdale hike with husband

article

A Rhode Island woman was found dead on a Scottsdale hiking trail Sunday night after investigators say she separated from her husband on the trail earlier in the day.

57-year-old Donna Miller was found around 9 p.m. by Maricopa County Mountain Rescue Team members after her husband alerted police that she didn't meet him at their meeting spot around 3:15 p.m.

They started the hike around 12:30 p.m. in the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system.

"Scottsdale Police Department detectives are working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, which appears to be due to heat related illness and environmental exposure," Scottsdale Police said.

