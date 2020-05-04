Ring camera captures slithering snake on Scottsdale man's front door

If one Scottsdale resident needed another reason to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, he just got one.

Richard Doe received a notification from his Ring app saying there was motion at his front door. When he checked the app, it showed a slithering snake making its way across his front door.

Luckily, Doe says he thinks it's just a gopher snake, which is a large nonvenomous species that eats small rodents, lizards, birds, and other small prey.

