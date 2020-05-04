Ring camera captures slithering snake on Scottsdale man's front door
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If one Scottsdale resident needed another reason to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, he just got one.
Richard Doe received a notification from his Ring app saying there was motion at his front door. When he checked the app, it showed a slithering snake making its way across his front door.
Luckily, Doe says he thinks it's just a gopher snake, which is a large nonvenomous species that eats small rodents, lizards, birds, and other small prey.
