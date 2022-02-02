Road rage incident in Flagstaff ends with deadly crash, officials with CCSO say

article

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say a person is dead following a road rage incident in the Flagstaff area on Feb. 1.

In a statement released on Feb. 2, officials with CCSO say they responded to an area east of Townsend-Winona Road and Highway 89 on the morning of Feb. 1 for a two-car crash. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a Ford Explorer and a Chevrolet Equinox involved in the crash.

Officials say deputies performed life-saving measures on the driver of the Explorer, but that person, identified as 72-year-old Jack Kimball of Flagstaff, was declared dead at the scene.

"The driver of the Equinox had minor injuries and declined medical treatment," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators detail road rage incident prior to crash

Investigators say during an investigation at the scene, they learned that Kimball was reported as a reckless driver to the Flagstaff Police Department prior to the crash.

"The initial investigation indicated the Ford Explorer had gotten into a road rage incident with the Chevy Equinox," read a portion of the statement. "The Ford Explorer, who was reportedly following the Equinox, was driving on the right shoulder of Townsend-Winona Road in an attempt to possibly overtake the Equinox."

The explorer, according to investigators, drove alongside the Equinox on the road shoulder, and began to slam into the right side of the Equinox. Both cars later lost control, and traveled across the westbound lane and into a ditch.

The incident, officials say, is under investigation by the CCSO and te Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

