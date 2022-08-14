Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 49

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:35 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
14
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 11:37 AM MST until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:59 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:49 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:18 PM MST until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:11 PM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:52 PM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:08 PM MDT until SUN 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:48 PM MDT until SUN 4:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:15 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim

Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 49

By Caroline Thayer
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
robyn article

American actress Robyn Griggs, wearing a red velvet evening gown with white evening gloves, attends the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 4th February 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/

Expand

Actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49.

Best known for her recurring roles in soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Another World," Griggs stayed out of the spotlight, appearing in several independent horror films.

An announcement of her passing was posted to her Facebook, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Griggs was battling cervical cancer.

GettyImages-156124235.jpg

Robyn Griggs and Peter Barton attend the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1993. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Griggs reportedly shared to her social media last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors.

GettyImages-1385420637.jpg

Robyn Griggs, seen here at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1994, was suffering from cervical cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

The 49-year-old reportedly had been suffering since 2020 and had entered hospice care shortly before passing away.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.