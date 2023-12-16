Rocky Point local says 'there’s nobody here' as Lukeville port of entry remains closed during migrant surge

In the border battle, the Arizona National Guard is headed to the border by the governor's order.

Troops will help the Arizona Department of Public Safety and border agents handle a surge of migrants.

Still, the border crossing at Lukeville, the main route to Rocky Point, remains closed as of this weekend, with no word of when it might reopen.

"I'm in Rocky Point sitting on the beach all by myself," Aron Brown said.

Rocky Point locals say the beach is usually packed around the holidays, but with the Lukeville port of entry closed, there are almost no American tourists.

"Usually, this beach is packed with people having fun, taking up the sun and using the beach. But there’s nobody here. Everybody I talk to is canceling coming down. They don’t want to do the drive. It adds 6 hours to your trip," he said.

Aron Brown, Rocky Point local

Aron Brown is a dual Mexican American citizen who rents out his properties. He's only seen it like this once before – during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve got seven on Sandy Beach, and I’ve got seven condos here on Cholla Bay, and I’ve got 12 homes and they’re all vacant," Brown said. "I had all my renters cancel on me. Calling me and telling me they’re scared to go through other towns, they don’t know Mexico and they prefer to wait until the border opens up again."

Featured article

It's frustrating, he says, to see extra resources sent to the border to assist people crossing illegally while those crossing legally can't get through the Lukeville port.

"It’s like peeking over the wall, so you’re letting all of these other people come in, and you’re battling all of this influx of people coming from other countries, but you don’t let your own citizens back and forth across the border? I have no explanation for it," Brown said.

He's hoping Lukeville reopens before Christmas week.

"If it doesn’t get resolved soon, we’re going to turn into a ghost town," he remarked.