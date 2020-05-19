Rocky Point, popular spot for Arizona tourists, feels COVID-19 pinch as pandemic continues

article

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, resorts are normally packed, and some Arizonans would head south to Rocky Point.

2020 is not the typical year, however, and with the U.S.-Mexico still closed, few, if any, are flocking south.

"Since COVID, and as soon as the nonessential border shut down basically, everything just stopped. Everything halted," said Will Acosta with Rocky Point Connect.

It’s a far cry from how it usually is at the vacation spot for the holiday weekend, with thousands of people and plenty of tourists renting property.

"Unless you’re already down there, there’s a lot of people staying through COVID. They can’t leave, can’t come back, they’ll stay there. So, local tourists can’t go," said Acosta.

Acosta isn’t the only one missing out. Oceano Luxury Beachfront Rentals are usually sold out for the holiday weekend. 40 condos and rentals occupied. But now?

"Dead. Dead. Dead," said owner Charlie Salem. "We’re gonna have zilch."