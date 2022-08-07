Actor, director Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' dies at 83, family says

article

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who played the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the television drama "Magnum, P.I.," has died, according to his family.

"Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC"’ from Magnum, P.I.passed away at 1:17am," his daughter posted on Facebook. "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

No cause of death was given. However, his daughter also posted that Mosley was recently involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, adding that he was in critical condition.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mosley is a licensed private helicopter pilot but was not allowed to do stunts on the 1980s television show.

RELATED: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam ex Kevin Federline over claims that their kids are avoiding her

According to TMZ, Mosley acted in several other projects such as "Love Boat,'" "Night Gallery," "Sanford and Son," "Kung Fu," "Kojak," "McCloud," "The Rockford Files," "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams," "Starsky and Hutch," "You Take the Kids," "Night Court," "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Rude Awakening," "Las Vegas," and "Fact Checkers Unit."

He came back for the "Magnum, P.I." reboot for a cameo as a difference character.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.