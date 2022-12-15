Rollover crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in central Phoenix overnight on Thursday, police said.
The collision happened near 7th Avenue and Grant Street and involved two vehicles.
The woman who died had been a passenger in one of the cars, police said.
A second car that was involved in the rollover reportedly fled, but was later found a short distance away.
It's still unknown if anyone else was hurt, and investigators have not said what caused the crash.
No other details were released.