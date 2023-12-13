Roof collapses during Goodyear house fire

No one was seriously hurt when the roof of a home collapsed during a fire in Goodyear.

The Goodyear Fire Department says the fire broke out on Dec. 13 at a home near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded and when they got to the scene, they attacked the fire and got an all-clear. Minutes later, the fire spread into the attic and the roof collapsed.

Firefighters evacuated the home and were not hurt.

The homeowner, a man in his 60s, was treated at the scene.

The fire is under control and did not spread to nearby homes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

