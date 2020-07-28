Expand / Collapse search
Roofer at Tucson high school accidentally shoots self, dies

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Tucson
Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A roofing company employee working at a Tucson school building has died after apparently shooting himself by accident, authorities said.

Oro Valley police told Tucson TV station KGUN that 40-year-old Noel Watts had carried a handgun to the worksite on July 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Watts was unconscious but heavily bleeding from one of his legs.

First responders applied a tourniquet to Watts and administered CPR, but he died.

Police said students were not on the Canyon Del Oro High School campus near Oracle Road and Calle Concordia at the time of the shooting.

Watts was working as a subcontractor hired to reroof a school building and that area of campus was closed while construction was underway.

