Rutgers University requiring on-campus students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
3
Wind and Dust Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Rutgers University requiring on-campus students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

COVID-19 vaccine

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Rutgers University will be requiring students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced the decision Thursday, citing assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May.

University officials noted that students can request an exemption from vaccination for medical and religious reasons, and students enrolled in fully remote programs will not be required to be vaccinated.

"We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students," said Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway.

Faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccine, according to the university.

RELATED: New Jersey schools should be all in person in fall, Murphy says

As for students under the age of 18 who may be enrolling, they will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as it is the only one of the three currently approved vaccines in the U.S. that is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

"The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death," said Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for health affairs at Rutgers. "Vaccination is key to stopping the current pandemic and to the return of campus instruction and activities closer to what we were accustomed to before the pandemic drastically changed life at Rutgers."

The university recently received approval from the State of New Jersey to administer vaccines to on-campus faculty, staff, and students once vaccine supplies are made available to them.

"We urge all members of our community to pre-register for the vaccine on the state COVID-19 website to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity and the first available location," Strom said.

___

RELATED:

CDC changes school guidance, allowing students to sit 3 feet apart

NJ Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring schools teach diversity, inclusion

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter