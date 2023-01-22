Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Ryanair flight safely lands in Greece after bomb scare

Published 
World
Associated Press
BELGIUM-TRANSPORT-ENERGY article

This photograph taken on January 1, 2023, shows an aircraft from the Ryanair company airline parked at the Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Belgium. - Belgium OUT (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIER

Expand

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, arrived safely at Athens International Airport on Sunday after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard.

The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement.

The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece’s capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

RELATED: Mexican authorities find bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man, bodies buried nearby: report

Its scheduled arrival was 3:25 p.m., but the Boeing 737-800 plane left Poland just over two hours late, flight tracking data show.

The search for an explosive device, which lasted over an hour, turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities did not respond to inquiries.