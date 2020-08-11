Expand / Collapse search
‘Saddest but most moving thing’: Terminally ill cancer patient marries longtime partner at hospital

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Health
FOX TV Digital Team

Hospital staff plans wedding for cancer patient and his longtime partner

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Malcolm married his longtime fiancée Maureen at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Aug. 3.

ENGLAND - A cancer patient married his longtime partner while lying in a hospital bed, just a week after he was given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

After experiencing chest pains, Malcolm visited the Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester, England. Hospital scans revealed that he had terminal cancer.

The hospital’s staff decided to do something special for the man after learning that he had a longtime partner of over 10 years.

On Aug. 3, while sitting up in his hospital bed, Malcolm watched as a pastor officiated his marriage to Maureen, his fiancée. The ward staff concluded the ceremony by throwing confetti and cheering for the newlywed couple, who held hands on the bed during the celebration.

“This might be the saddest but most moving thing you must watch today,” the Royal Hospital said in its Facebook post.

With thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments, the video of the couple’s wedding has touched people across the globe.

“Congratulations to them both, wishing them love and happy memories for the time they have together,” one commenter wrote. “God bless them both and also proud of the hospital staff for helping them have their special day.”

“I’m in floods...congratulations both. This is so sad and so beautiful,” another person commented.