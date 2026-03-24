Arrest made in Flagstaff cold case murder; latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona man arrested in connection with 1980s cold case murder; Maryland quadruple amputee accused of murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

1. Arrest made in Northern Arizona cold case murder

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2. Updates on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Quadruple amputee accused of murder

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4. Trump approval rating hits new low, according to poll

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5. ASU launches online law degree

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