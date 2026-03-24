Arrest made in Flagstaff cold case murder; latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona man arrested in connection with 1980s cold case murder; Maryland quadruple amputee accused of murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
1. Arrest made in Northern Arizona cold case murder
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Decades after a Northern Arizona University student was stabbed to death in Flagstaff, police say a suspect has been arrested for murder.
2. Updates on the Nancy Guthrie case
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Tuesday marks Day 52 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. Quadruple amputee accused of murder
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A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been formally charged with murder and multiple related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Charles County on March 22, 2026.
4. Trump approval rating hits new low, according to poll
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President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped recently, according to a recent poll.
5. ASU launches online law degree
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ASU has launched a first-of-its-kind part-time and online JD program aimed at making law school accessible for working professionals and those living in rural areas.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
The Southwest is in for another big week of record warmth. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more of when we can expect some relief from the triple-digit temperatures later this week.
Get the Full Forecast