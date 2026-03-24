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Arrest made in Flagstaff cold case murder; latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 24, 2026 6:22pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arizona man arrested in connection with 1980s cold case murder; Maryland quadruple amputee accused of murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

1. Arrest made in Northern Arizona cold case murder

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Glendale man accused of cold-case murder of NAU student
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Glendale man accused of cold-case murder of NAU student

Decades after a Northern Arizona University student was stabbed to death in Flagstaff, police say a suspect has been arrested for murder.

2. Updates on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 52 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 52 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 52 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. Quadruple amputee accused of murder

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Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges
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Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges

A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been formally charged with murder and multiple related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Charles County on March 22, 2026.

4. Trump approval rating hits new low, according to poll

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Trump's approval rating hit new low amid Iran war, recent poll finds
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Trump's approval rating hit new low amid Iran war, recent poll finds

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped recently, according to a recent poll.

5. ASU launches online law degree

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ASU launches online law degree to expand access to justice
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ASU launches online law degree to expand access to justice

ASU has launched a first-of-its-kind part-time and online JD program aimed at making law school accessible for working professionals and those living in rural areas.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/24/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/24/26

The Southwest is in for another big week of record warmth. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more of when we can expect some relief from the triple-digit temperatures later this week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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