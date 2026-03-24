Arizona weather forecast: More record-breaking highs expected in Phoenix

The Brief Arizona’s historic March heatwave continues as Phoenix is expected to reach triple digits again on Tuesday, following last week's record-shattering mark for the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded. More records are expected to fall Tuesday with a forecast high of 100°F in the Valley, while temperatures across the state—including Sedona and Flagstaff—hover in the upper 70s and 80s. Relief is finally in sight for early next week as a pattern change is projected to bring cooler temperatures and the first significant rain chances to the state in weeks.



Our hot streak continues this week.

So far, there have been six records in a row, including reaching 105 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of last week. There are an additional five days ahead where we'll likely break records. This will complete an 11-day stretch of consecutive records set.

This Week:

Our ridge of high pressure has begun to shift over the Southwest. As a result, the afternoon high temperature will remain in triple digit territory today and the rest of the week. However, the ridge is not as strong as last week, and will not reach up to 105 again.

The high is forecast to hit 100 in Phoenix on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and dry. Windy will turn a touch breezy in northern Arizona, too. By Wednesday, the high returns to 101 degrees and reaches 102 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

Starting This Weekend:

A slightly more mild push of air will approach from the West. At the same time, the ridge of high pressure will start to slip southeastward. As this happens, the clockwise winds around the dome will guide moisture from the south of Arizona up and into our state. This will help bring down our temperatures, gradually.

Highs slip back into the 90s over the weekend and 80s are possible by next week. In addition, some moisture will finally reach into the state. At least a few scattered showers are possible starting Sunday and lasting into Monday. It will turn partly to mostly cloudy as well, and those more pleasant sky conditions will continue through next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com