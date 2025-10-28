Safety fears drive women to prefer driverless rideshare

The Brief Growing safety concerns among Valley women regarding rideshare drivers have been amplified by the recent search for an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Phoenix. There is a significant demand from women, particularly those aged 18–34, for driverless options like Waymo, while many riders emphasize the need to verify the driver and share trip details for traditional rideshares.



Ridesharing is a common mode of travel, but a growing number of Valley women say they are increasingly worried about their safety, preferring to take their chances alone in an autonomous car than rely on a stranger in the driver's seat.

What we know:

"There's always that worry of, 'Oh what if something happens,'" one customer said. Another added, "I don't mind rideshare, sometimes I feel like it can be unsafe especially for women."

These fears were amplified this week after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced the search for an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old female passenger during a ride in north Phoenix. MCSO says 33-year-old Lemolineaux Bain fled when deputies attempted to detain him.

In a statement, Uber condemned the incident: "This behavior has no place in our society or on the Uber platform and we banned the driver as soon as it was reported to us."

Related article

What they're saying:

The Appeal of Driverless Options

For some women, the concern over driver behavior has made driverless options their preferred choice. One woman noted she likes using Waymo because "I don't have anyone talking to me or bothering me, so I feel safe."

Waymo reports seeing significant demand from women, especially female riders between the ages of 18 and 34.

However, driverless cars aren't available across the entire Valley and aren't everyone's choice. "I've never taken a Waymo. I need someone in the front seat," another customer said.

Safety Advice

For women who do opt for traditional rideshare services, customers offered advice to their peers:

"You really have to make sure you check the license plate, you check the driver, make sure his face matches the app."

"I'd say let somebody know you're going into the Uber so they know where you're at."

Uber offers several safety features, including Share My Trip, which sends your real-time location to friends; RideCheck, which alerts you if a trip goes off course; and an emergency button that connects directly with law enforcement.

When using Lyft, there is a Women+ Connect option that "offers more choice, opportunity, and peace of mind for women and nonbinary riders and drivers."