Salad and Go planning Arizona comeback; Valley parents react to teacher's arrest l Morning News Brief

From Salad and Go announcing plans for a comeback, to President Donald Trump addressing Ukraine claims, and a $50M sober living fraud investigation, here are your top stories for October 15, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Shuttered Salad and Go is coming back to Arizona!
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After closing all 70 locations in August, Salad and Go is getting a second chance after closing due to rapid growth, supply chain issues, and rising costs.
2. Trump addresses claims of cutting off Ukraine intelligence
3. "I want an explanation from the school"
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Parents at Encanto Elementary School express anger and heartbreak over learning about a third-grade teacher's arrest on federal child sex crime charges a week after the arrest.
4. Trump urges high voter turnout in Arizona speech
5. Former employee speaks about alleged AZ Medicaid fraud case
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Eight defendants face a February 2027 trial for an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme. A former worker speaks out about the betrayal felt by staff.