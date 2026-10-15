Salad and Go planning Arizona comeback; Valley parents react to teacher's arrest l Morning News Brief

From Salad and Go announcing plans for a comeback, to President Donald Trump addressing Ukraine claims, and a $50M sober living fraud investigation, here are your top stories for October 15, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Shuttered Salad and Go is coming back to Arizona!

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2. Trump addresses claims of cutting off Ukraine intelligence

3. "I want an explanation from the school"

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4. Trump urges high voter turnout in Arizona speech

5. Former employee speaks about alleged AZ Medicaid fraud case