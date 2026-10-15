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Salad and Go planning Arizona comeback; Valley parents react to teacher's arrest l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 15, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published October 15, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From Salad and Go announcing plans for a comeback, to President Donald Trump addressing Ukraine claims, and a $50M sober living fraud investigation, here are your top stories for October 15, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Shuttered Salad and Go is coming back to Arizona!

Featured

Salad and Go returning to Arizona after August bankruptcy
article

Salad and Go returning to Arizona after August bankruptcy

After closing all 70 locations in August, Salad and Go is getting a second chance after closing due to rapid growth, supply chain issues, and rising costs.

2. Trump addresses claims of cutting off Ukraine intelligence

3. "I want an explanation from the school"

Featured

Phoenix parents demand answers after Encanto Elementary teacher faces federal child sex crime charges
article

Phoenix parents demand answers after Encanto Elementary teacher faces federal child sex crime charges

Parents at Encanto Elementary School express anger and heartbreak over learning about a third-grade teacher's arrest on federal child sex crime charges a week after the arrest.

4. Trump urges high voter turnout in Arizona speech

5. Former employee speaks about alleged AZ Medicaid fraud case

Featured

Inside the sober living network accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $50M
article

Inside the sober living network accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $50M

Eight defendants face a February 2027 trial for an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme. A former worker speaks out about the betrayal felt by staff.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews