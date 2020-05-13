Salt River Tubing reopening on May 16

Those looking to float down the Salt River this weekend have been given the green light to do so.

Salt River Tubing announced it is reopening to tubers on Saturday, May 16 with new safety measures in place amid COVID-19.

RELATED: Arizona Gov. Ducey: Gyms, pools can reopen on May 13, stay-at-home order to expire May 15

According to its website, Salt River Tubing says it will distribute free bandanas to the public that can be used as a face covering, which will be required during the tube rental and return transactions. A face covering must also be worn while on the Salt River Tubing shuttle bus.

Tube rentals open at 9 a.m. and cost $19, which includes the tube rental, shuttle bus service, and free parking at the main building.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Advertisement

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: