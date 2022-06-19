Expand / Collapse search
Sam's Club offering $8 annual memberships for a limited time

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Consumer
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - If you don't have a Sam's Club membership, now may be the time to get one - for a special deal! 

Sam's Club announced it is offering annual memberships for $8 for a limited time only from June 17 to June 26.

A normal membership costs $45 per year, according to the Sam’s Club website. Those who are interested in the deal can go to one of the club locations and mention the "4th of July offer" at the membership desk. You can check out full details on the company's website.

The offer is limited to one per person and is only valid for new members and previous members with inactive accounts of 6 months or more, Sam's Club said. 

"Tag someone who needs to get a membership and invite you over for a Fourth of July pool party," the company tweeted.

Excluded from the $8 deal are "Plus" memberships which include free shipping and pharmacy discounts.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, has almost 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as stores in Brazil, China, and Mexico.