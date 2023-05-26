LSU basketball player collapses at White House championship celebration

An LSU women’s basketball player collapsed at the White House Friday while President Joe Biden was congratulating the team on their championship win.

The team was standing behind Biden as he spoke when LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith fainted. She received medical attention and then left the room in a wheelchair.

Coach Kim Mulkey said Smith is fine, but "a little embarrassed."

Biden stopped speaking for several minutes while Smith received medical attention. He assured the crowd that everything was OK.

"It’s a lot of standing, I apologize," Biden said. "This is not the first time. It’s happened to a lot of folks standing up on this stage."

First Lady Jill Biden was also at the celebration, despite causing an uproar after the Tigers beat Iowa for the title in April. The first lady, who was at the game, suggested that the Hawkeyes also come to the White House.

LSU star Angel Reese called the idea "A JOKE" and said she would prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. The LSU team largely is Black, while Iowa’s top player, Caitlin Clark, is white, as are most of her teammates.

Nothing came of the first lady's idea and only the Tigers were invited. Reese ultimately said she would not skip the White House visit.

Biden also was welcoming the UConn's men's championship team later Friday at a separate White House event. The Huskies won their fifth national title by defeating San Diego State, 76-59, in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.