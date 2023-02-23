Grand Canyon beats Southern Utah 84-66 to claim WAC title

Grand Canyon (24-11) came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and posted wins over three higher seeds en route to the title, beating No. 4 seed Seattle in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Sam Houston in the semifinals.

Arizona State upsets 3-seed USC in Pac-12 quarterfinals

Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State’s 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Ellis scores 28 as USC beats Arizona State 68-65

Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Tubelis’ 25 points power No. 8 Arizona past USC, 87-81

It was the Wildcats’ first game since they were upset by rival Arizona State on an improbable half-court shot at the buzzer, 89-88. Arizona has not lost back-to-back games in the two seasons Tommy Lloyd has been its coach.