Stoic Tubelis leads No. 8 Arizona back to March Madness
Led by Azuolas Tubelis and 7-footer Oumar Ballo, Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament last week and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region.
Grand Canyon beats Southern Utah 84-66 to claim WAC title
Grand Canyon (24-11) came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and posted wins over three higher seeds en route to the title, beating No. 4 seed Seattle in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Sam Houston in the semifinals.
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Arizona second-year coach Tommy Lloyd can’t lose in Las Vegas. He is 9-0 in this city, 8-0 at T-Mobile Arena and 6-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Arizona State upsets 3-seed USC in Pac-12 quarterfinals
Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State’s 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.
No. 8 Arizona pulls away from Stanford, reaches Pac-12 semis
Behind a balanced scoring attack and a late run, the Wildcats finally put away Stanford, winning the Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal 95-84.
Washington sparks Arizona St. in win over Oregon St.
Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Ellis scores 28 as USC beats Arizona State 68-65
Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Tubelis’ 25 points power No. 8 Arizona past USC, 87-81
It was the Wildcats’ first game since they were upset by rival Arizona State on an improbable half-court shot at the buzzer, 89-88. Arizona has not lost back-to-back games in the two seasons Tommy Lloyd has been its coach.
Jaquez Jr. scores 26 as No. 4 UCLA beats Arizona State 79-61
The Sun Devils were unable to ride the momentum of last Saturday’s win at No. 7 Arizona when Desmond Cambridge Jr. made a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
March Madness 2023: Here’s what you need to know about the tournament
The men's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time. Conference tournaments will start the first week of March, followed by Selection Sunday on March 12.