San Francisco sets record with high of 100 degrees; more excessive heat for Labor Day

Downtown San Francisco on Sunday set a record for the day with a high of 100 degrees smashing the previous mark by 5 degrees and meteorologists said more excessive heat is in store for Labor Day. Still, California avoided major power outages that were threatened because of the soaring mercury.

“By our calculations, over 99% of California’s population is under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory today,” the weather service in Sacramento tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The exceptionally hot temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year, and transmission losses because of the wildfires have cut into supplies. Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid said up to 3 million customers faced power outages if residents didn’t curtail their electricity usage.

About 7 p.m., the California Independent System Operator declared an emergency and said power outages were imminent because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly. The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, the agency said.

But about 8:30 p.m., the agency issued a tweet calling off the emergency “thanks to conservation of Californians!” It said no power outages were ordered by operators of the grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger. Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in recent years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment. The Flex Alert is being issued from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Temperatures should cool by Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.