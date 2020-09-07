Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

San Francisco sets record with high of 100 degrees; more excessive heat for Labor Day

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Excessive heat warning, smoky and hazy

Steve Paulson says it's still going to be extremely hot with smoky and hazy skies.

SAN FRANCISCO - Downtown San Francisco on Sunday set a record for the day with a high of 100 degrees smashing the previous mark by 5 degrees and meteorologists said more excessive heat is in store for Labor Day. Still, California avoided major power outages that were threatened because of the soaring mercury. 

“By our calculations, over 99% of California’s population is under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory today,” the weather service in Sacramento tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The exceptionally hot temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year, and transmission losses because of the wildfires have cut into supplies. Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid said up to 3 million customers faced power outages if residents didn’t curtail their electricity usage.

About 7 p.m., the California Independent System Operator declared an emergency and said power outages were imminent because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly. The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, the agency said.

But about 8:30 p.m., the agency issued a tweet calling off the emergency “thanks to conservation of Californians!” It said no power outages were ordered by operators of the grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger. Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in recent years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment. The Flex Alert is being issued from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Temperatures should cool by Tuesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 