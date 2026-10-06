Rent hikes, missing management leave Glendale apartment residents fearing displacement

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The Brief Residents at Buenas Apartments in Glendale are reporting massive, unexpected rent hikes and balance increases. Some residents say their monthly balances jumped by thousands of dollars, forcing at least one tenant to move out, out of fear of future fees. Management has not responded to inquiries, but a legal expert notes that landlords are legally required to honor active leases even after a ownership or management change.



Management at Buenas Apartments did not kick residents out on Oct. 6, but one person was seen voluntarily moving away while a lot of neighbors out on the property advised her not to.

Off camera, she explained that she simply didn't want to risk any future fees she might face.

What they're saying:

"It hurt me to see my friend that emotional, that scared," said Autumn Toms, a resident at Buenas Apartments.

Toms was talking about her friend who moved out after receiving a notice that her rent had increased by more than $1,000.

"I feel guilty in a sense because I brought her here, and now she has to go through this," Toms said.

Residents report that even more people have moved out, but Toms, a single mother of two, is choosing to stay.

"When a lot of us get displaced we will be homeless," Toms said.

"When you call someone family, that has meaning, it's valuable, so you don't leave family," said Shannon Price, another resident at Buenas Apartments.

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'We're not going to stop':

Price's lease runs through May 2027 at $1,068 a month. Now, she received a notice demanding $5,065, which is $4,000 more than her typical agreement. She met with management to review her payment history, but said they only offered excuses.

"You can’t get us off your back that way because we're not going to stop until everybody here has what they pay for," Price said.

Resident Jamir Ogman says issues started when new management switched portals in August. Despite paying on time, his balance skyrocketed to over $6,000.

"I went to the office. They were closing. Come back tomorrow, I said OK. I had to take off work just to come back tomorrow and no one was there," Ogman said.

Dig deeper:

An investigation into the address Buenas Communities LLC has listed on the Arizona Corporation Commission's website revealed that the location belongs to a UPS Store P.O. Box.

Calls were also placed to Apartment Management Consultants, the property managers, leaving messages on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Residents say continuous FOX 10 coverage is making a difference.

"The more of us speaking out loud about this, and educating society on what's happening, then the more that's going to happen. Things are going to change," Price said.

What's next:

It has been days with no response from Buenas Communities LLC or Apartment Management Consultants.

An attorney explained that even under new management, property owners are required to honor a tenant's current lease. If tenants are on a month-to-month agreement, management still needs to provide a 30-day notice.