Sand Stone Fire shutters southbound lanes of SR 87 as flames spread

Southbound lanes of SR 87 near Payson are closed as the Sand Stone Fire grew to 15,000 acres on Sunday, July 28.

The fire first sparked in the Tonto National Forest on July 25. There is no containment.

"The highway is closed from State Route 188 to Bush Highway. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route," ADOT said on X around 4:30 p.m.

As of Saturday night, authorities said there is no threat to nearby communities.

The fire grew from just over 3,200 acres to more than 10,000 acres by Sunday afternoon.

"Due to breezy conditions and abundant dry fuels, the Sand Stone Fire grew significantly Saturday, mostly to the north and east between Hwy 87 and the Verde River on the Cave Creek Ranger District," fire authorities wrote on Inciweb.

Firefighters are assisted by helicopters and an airtanker.

"Crews are working to protect private property in the fire vicinity and powerlines north of the fire and minimize impacts to natural resources. There are 60+ personnel assigned to the incident with more on their way, including Southwest Incident Management Team 4. This team will assume command of the incident Monday morning," authorities said.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

