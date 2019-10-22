Santa Rosa police take student into custody after teen shot outside high school

article

Santa Rosa police on Tuesday arrested a student at a high school following a shooting outside campus that left a 16-year-old wounded and put thousands of students at three schools on lockdown for more than two hours.

The 17-year-old shooter fired three to four rounds on a sidewalk outside Ridgway High School, a continuation school, before running away, police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said. At least two bullets hit the teen boy in the stomach, police said. Authorities say the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police confirmed that both the shooter and the victim were students at the continuation high school. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation that happened in front of the school around 9 a.m.

Police said the violence happened off-campus and was never an active shooter situation. Still, Ridgway High School, nearby Santa Rosa High School, as well as Santa Rosa Junior College, were locked down "to keep students safe," school officials said.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim and are still searching for the shooter's handgun. They believe the suspect handed the weapon off to someone who carried the gun off-campus, possibly in a backpack.

Authorities said the suspect returned to the classroom after the incident.

Officers said it's too early to determine whether the shooting was gang-related, but say it's an isolated incident.

A motive for the shooting was not dislcosed.

Parent Jessica Bayer said she was finally able to talk to her son at school, but until she could speak to him, she said she was really "freaked out."

