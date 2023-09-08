Expand / Collapse search
School bus catches fire on I-17, no students hurt

By
Published 
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - No students were hurt when a school bus went up in flames late Thursday night along Interstate 17, south of Camp Verde.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 along the northbound lanes of the highway at milepost 274

"The school bus was completely destroyed by the fire," DPS said. "The bus driver observed flames and immediately stopped in the right emergency lane and directed everyone to exit the bus."

Firefighters from the Mayer Fire Department responded to put out the flames.

Forty student-athletes and coaches were on board the bus. None of them were hurt. The bus was reportedly out of the Heber-Overgaard area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The northbound lanes of I-17 were shut down north of Arcosanti, but they have since been reopened.

Area where the fire happened: