Schools across NY to stay closed for rest of academic year

In a decision that affects millions of children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that schools across New York would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

He said that distance learning will continue for the rest of this school year. Schools across the state closed on March 18, 2020.

The state had previously waived the requirement that students attend schools for 180 days.

A decision about summer school will be made at the end of May.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had previously said that he could not see public schools in the city reopening this calendar year.

There are 700 public school districts in New York with 4,800 schools. There are 1,800 private schools with 400,000 students. Along with public and private colleges, the closure affects 4.2 million students.

Cuomo says there is no decision yet on what will happen in the fall for the next school year. He says schools should start preparing for any possible scenario.

