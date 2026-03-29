Scottsdale canal victim ID'd; wild burro population to be cut l Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a missing woman identified as the body pulled from a Valley canal, to a removal plan in progress for 1,000 wild burros, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 29.
1. Woman found dead in canal had been missing for 10 days
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Scottsdale police have identified a body found in a canal Saturday morning as a missing 28-year-old woman from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
2. Deadly double shooting under investigation as murder-suicide
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Phoenix police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home near 39th Avenue and Salter Drive on Saturday night.
3. 1,000 burros to be removed from Lake Pleasant
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The Bureau of Land Management is launching a program to significantly reduce the wild burro population around Lake Pleasant to improve safety for animals and the community.
4. Trump approval rating takes a hit amid Iran war
The Iran war and the economy are hurting President Trump's approval rating, even among his staunches supporters. FOX's Max Gorden breaks down the recent finding in a FOX News poll.
5. Nancy Guthrie search continues
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It's been nearly two months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her southern Arizona home.
Weekend weather outlook
Isolated storms and cooler weather are in store for the week ahead, following a weekend in the 90s. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when Arizona can expect the cloudy and gusty weather.
Click here for full forecast