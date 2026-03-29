Scottsdale canal victim ID'd; wild burro population to be cut l Nightly Roundup

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From a missing woman identified as the body pulled from a Valley canal, to a removal plan in progress for 1,000 wild burros, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 29.

1. Woman found dead in canal had been missing for 10 days

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2. Deadly double shooting under investigation as murder-suicide

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3. 1,000 burros to be removed from Lake Pleasant

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4. Trump approval rating takes a hit amid Iran war

5. Nancy Guthrie search continues

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