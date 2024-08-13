Schools consider cell phone bans to keep kids focused on learning during class

In April, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would restrict cell phone use in schools.

In Arizona, it's up to schools to decide if they want to enforce a no-cell phone policy.

Teachers, principals and superintendents are aware of the importance of a cell phone.

"It serves as a safety metric, especially before and after school," said Randy Mahlerwein, Mesa Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.

Having it in the classroom is a different discussion.

"Every school year we ask our parents what worked and what didn't work, and they complained that students were spending more time on their phones than listening to lessons," said Desert Canyon Middle School Principal Robert Akhbari. "We only have 52 minutes for students to learn, so we want to make sure we use that time efficiently."

Apache Junction Unified School District just implemented a phone policy this school year.

They got on board after school districts like Mesa Public Schools, Great Hearts Arizona and Scottsdale Unified School District found success in banning phones either across all grades or just some.

"Usually, where we run into any kind of challenge is that a parent is trying to relay something to their child, but they know 'my child's not going to see that until the end of the day.' So if it's an emergency, they contact the school office and vice versa," said Brandon Crowe, superintendent for Great Hearts Arizona.

That's the only complaint from a parent at Carson Junior High School in Mesa who will soon let her daughter take her phone to school.

"I think having them on is important but not using them. Unfortunately, we have school shootings and if the phone wasn't on, I don't think kids would be able to reach out to their parents," mom Brenda Bennett said.

Some school districts, like Mesa Unified, allow students to use phones during lunch. Others are against that idea because it stops students from socializing.

"No student will be allowed to have their cell phones, smartwatch or ear buds between the hours of 7:20 and 2:20," Akhbari says.

Tolleson Union High School District is exploring banning cell phones.

They discussed it in a board meeting on Aug. 13, but it was not up to a vote.