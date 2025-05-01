Scorpion hotspot keeps Gilbert man busy; Arizona woman faces 'body broker' accusations | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a man in Gilbert who has been hunting down scorpions on a nightly basis to an Arizona woman accused of being a "body broker," here are tonight's top stories.
Scorpion hotspot keeps Gilbert man busy
Scorpions are native to Arizona and while they can be dangerous, unwelcome house guests, they are also an important part of the Arizona ecosystem.
Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in e-bike crash
A 13-year-old e-bike rider is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek.
Arizona woman accused of being a "body broker"
A Goodyear woman accused of sober living fraud is one of several being sued for millions of dollars by a major health insurance company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma accuses the woman of acting as a "body broker."
New details in homicide of New River pastor
We have new details about the murder of a New River pastor, and we want to warn you that these details are disturbing.
Daytime shooting in West Phoenix leaves 1 dead
A man was pronounced dead after a shooting at lunchtime near 101st and Oregon avenues in Phoenix.