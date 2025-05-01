Expand / Collapse search

Scorpion hotspot keeps Gilbert man busy; Arizona woman faces 'body broker' accusations | Nightly Roundup

May 1, 2025
PHOENIX - From a man in Gilbert who has been hunting down scorpions on a nightly basis to an Arizona woman accused of being a "body broker," here are tonight's top stories.

Scorpion hotspot leaves Gilbert homeowner hunting 8 to 10 arachnids per night

Scorpions are native to Arizona and while they can be dangerous, unwelcome house guests, they are also an important part of the Arizona ecosystem.

E-bike rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash at a Queen Creek park

A 13-year-old e-bike rider is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek.

Arizona woman accused of being a 'body broker,' lawsuit alleges

A Goodyear woman accused of sober living fraud is one of several being sued for millions of dollars by a major health insurance company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma accuses the woman of acting as a "body broker."

Disturbing details revealed in New River pastor's homicide case

We have new details about the murder of a New River pastor, and we want to warn you that these details are disturbing.

Daytime shooting leaves 1 man dead in Phoenix, police investigate

A man was pronounced dead after a shooting at lunchtime near 101st and Oregon avenues in Phoenix.

