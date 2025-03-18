Scottsdale City Council member says vote to remove DEI program is not effective

The Brief Scottsdale City Council voted in February to eliminate its DEI programs by a vote of 5-2. While the vote eliminated some DEI programs in Scottsdale, not everyone agrees about its effectiveness. Council member Solange Whitehead said the city never had DEI hiring as a practice and the vote does not do what it claims it accomplishes.



We now know what dissolving DEI in Scottsdale will look like.

The City Council voted 5-to-2 to end the program, but council members in the majority say this debate is far from over.

How did it get to this point?

What they're saying:

The night Scottsdale City Council ended its diversity, equity and inclusion program in February was a contentious one.

"We don’t need another government program that is - what we heard – doesn’t do much at all," said council member Adam Kwasman.

But council members who voted against terminating the DEI program say the tension wasn’t over Scottsdale’s hiring practices, which have always been merit-based, it was over how the city opted to end the program and why.

"This ordinance was done behind the scenes without a public process, and serves no purpose," said council member Solange Whitehead.

"First, I think we have to really emphasize what the DEI decision by the majority on the council does not accomplish. So it does not eliminate DEI hiring because the city has never had DEI hiring."

What we know:

Taking a closer look at the DEI transition plan released this month, it says the decision eliminates the office of DEI and the use of city funds, which spent under $300,000 in 2022/23 out of a $2 billion dollar budget.

That money mainly paid for two DEI and ADA positions, which are eliminated - but the people will be moved to other departments.

"With no cost savings and no changes in policies, there have been no public benefits to the decision by the council. However, with this memo we have opened an entire can of worms. And we’re starting to realize the vast array of possible downside risks," said Whitehead.

Why you should care:

Take a look: Scottsdale is eliminating sponsorships with organizations like the NAACP and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

It ends "Scottsdale for All" branding and marketing, Juneteenth celebrations, employee resource groups that include Veterans of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Women for Inclusion, Black Employees for Opportunities, City of Scottsdale Christian Alliance, Scottsdale Hispanic Network, Scottsdale Pride and Disability Support.

"I read it to mean that Holocaust Remembrance Day programs are no more in the city of Scottsdale," said Whitehead. "Or what about a festival celebrating Native Americans?"

Councilmember Whitehead says the lack of public process and council debate has motivated her to get the council back to the table.

What's next:

Is there something the council can do to clear up the confusion with constituents?

Whitehead says her goal is to set up a community task force to define what programs are worth keeping and go from there.

"Everybody I know agrees that our programs at the city are wonderful and everybody I met agrees we should have merit-based hiring, which we do. So this entire effort has really divided the city of Scottsdale for residents on something they absolutely agree on," she said.