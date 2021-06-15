Scottsdale man accused of texting in fatal crash with Salt River officer to have case reconsidered

A Scottsdale driver accused of texting and driving before hitting and killing a Salt River police officer is having his case reconsidered by a grand jury.

Officer Clayton Townsend of the Salt River Police Department died in January 2019. Last year, 42-year-old Jerry Sanstead Jr. was indicted by a jury and was accused of manslaughter.

The Scottsdale man had reportedly swerved across multiple lanes on Loop 101 before hitting Officer Townsend, who was standing on the driver's side of a car that he had just pulled over.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said Sanstead confessed to texting just before the crash, but a judge now says that his substantial procedural rights were violated.

Per court documents, Sanstead's lawyer refers to a "time discrepancy" between dash cam video and cellphone records, which was confirmed in the DPS report.

Investigators revealed the last text Sanstead sent from his phone happened 14 minutes before the accident. The last phone call ended three minutes before the crash.

The interview transcript also revealed that the Scottsdale man had used the talk-to-text feature to communicate with his wife while driving instead of typing, and that he never confirmed that he had been talking to his wife at the time of the crash.

Hours after the accident, records show that Sanstead suffered a seizure in jail and was taken to the hospital.

"The officer notes: ‘Sanstead said he was still trying to figure out what happened during the collision and he might have passed out,’ ", read a statement from Sanstead's lawyer addressed to the court.

FOX 10 reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Sanstead's lawyer for comment, but did not yet receive a response.

