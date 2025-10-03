Scottsdale man arrested after posting 160 mph chase with law enforcement

The Brief A Scottsdale man, Brett Carlin, 27, was arrested after allegedly posting videos of himself online driving a motorcycle over 160 mph on Valley freeways and intentionally provoking police chases. The man is accused of fleeing law enforcement and reckless driving, with an expert noting the actions were extremely dangerous and that the pursuit appeared to be fueled by a desire for social media views.



A Scottsdale man was arrested after police say he posted videos on social media of himself driving a motorcycle at more than 160 mph on Valley freeways to evade law enforcement.

What we know:

In some of the clips, the driver can be seen approaching police to intentionally provoke a pursuit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested 27-year-old Brett Carlin on Oct. 1 for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement and reckless driving. He could face prison time for his actions, many of which are shown in videos on his own Instagram account.

"If you hit a rock or a piece of gravel at that speed, you're looking at them being dismembered," said Josh Logan, Co-Founder and Director of Training at Guardian Training & Consulting.

DPS says surveillance footage from nearby gas stations identified the rider as Carlin, a Scottsdale resident.

Videos from an Instagram account registered to Carlin allegedly show him speeding down Loop 101, running a red light on Scottsdale Road, fleeing a DPS trooper, and even appearing to obstruct Phoenix police as they pursued a speeding BMW.

Logan, a former police officer, said the actions shown in the videos are beyond negligent.

"Negligence is doing something, and lack of a better term, not knowing better and doing that. We’re in that reckless, into that endangerment world," Logan said.

He noted that when a suspect is driving too dangerously, law enforcement often uses alternative pursuit methods out of fear for public safety.

"We’re terminating pursuits at an all-time high because the likelihood of danger to the public now outweighs the probability of catching the criminal," Logan said.

Logan believes social media is encouraging drivers and motorcyclists to engage in reckless behavior just to gain views.

What's next:

Carlin’s next court date is Oct. 7.